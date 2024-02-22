Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

