BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

