Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.54 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

