Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

