Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $67.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

