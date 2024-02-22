TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.