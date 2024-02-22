Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 852,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,449,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

