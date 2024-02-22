Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $592.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.