Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

