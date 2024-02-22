Mariner LLC Has $42.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

