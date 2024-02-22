Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 10,000 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASR opened at $300.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

