Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 520,172 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.63% of Bread Financial worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

BFH opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

