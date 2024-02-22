Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 21,314 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Morningstar worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,656,721 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

