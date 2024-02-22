Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Constellium worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

