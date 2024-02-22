Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,517,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 266,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

