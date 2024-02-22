Mariner LLC Has $27.08 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

