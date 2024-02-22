Mariner LLC Has $25.78 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

