Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

