Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,619,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,149,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

