Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $580.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.05 and its 200-day moving average is $455.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

