Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,376 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $186,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,673,000 after buying an additional 155,742 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

