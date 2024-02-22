Mariner LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,053 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

