Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 993 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

ET opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

