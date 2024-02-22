Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

FLIA stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

