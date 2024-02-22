Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.34% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GAA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

