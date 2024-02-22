Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 966 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

