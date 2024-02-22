Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

