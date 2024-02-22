Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given Tender Rating at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.85 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Up 9.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ERF stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enerplus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $12,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.