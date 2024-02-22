Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $522.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

