CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $82.41 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.