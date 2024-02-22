NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NEO stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

