FY2024 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reduced by Analyst

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.78%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

