Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

