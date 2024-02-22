Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $180,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 92.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

