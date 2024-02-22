Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $187,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

