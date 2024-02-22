Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $188,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

