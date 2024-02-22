Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,455,499 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $190,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

