Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $187,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 58.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

NYSE WBS opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

