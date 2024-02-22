Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 5,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.2 %

SG opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.