Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 5,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00.
Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.2 %
SG opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
