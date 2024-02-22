Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 4,744 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

