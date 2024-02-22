Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MATX opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 313.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

