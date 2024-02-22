LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LGI Homes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,630,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

