Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Allegion also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Get Allegion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.