Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Allegion also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.
Allegion Price Performance
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
