Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

VNOM stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

