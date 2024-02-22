Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $18.23. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 32,098 shares traded.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

