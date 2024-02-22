Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
