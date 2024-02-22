Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 56.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

