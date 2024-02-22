Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $113.41. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 72,851 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.