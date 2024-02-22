WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,338 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $682.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

