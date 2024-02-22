Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 399.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of KODK opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

